Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after acquiring an additional 352,748 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.73 and its 200 day moving average is $179.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

