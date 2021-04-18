Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.14. 18,330,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,540,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $248.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

