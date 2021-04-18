Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $5.23 on Friday, hitting $214.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,217. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $217.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 235.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

