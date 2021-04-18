Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,014 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA SDS opened at $9.68 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.