Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Argus from $625.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $543.60.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $643.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $581.73 and a 200-day moving average of $492.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.