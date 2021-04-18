Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $643.71. 1,112,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,277. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $581.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.60.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.