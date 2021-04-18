Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 57.99.

LHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 60 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

