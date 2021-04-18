Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $300.00 at Truist

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective increased by Truist from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.18.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.28. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $136.38 and a one year high of $260.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $230,000. XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $239,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

