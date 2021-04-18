La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 463,006 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after buying an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $16,187,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $15,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 178,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,698. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LZB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

