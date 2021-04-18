Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.32

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.32 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 244916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,504.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 204.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

