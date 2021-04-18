Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KKPNY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 186,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,362. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.57.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKPNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.