KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.93

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 160369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on KNOP shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays cut KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

