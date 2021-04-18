Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KNX. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 427,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $411,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

