Kleros One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $89.10 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

