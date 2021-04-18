KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. KLA reported earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $13.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $15.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.81.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $5.54 on Friday, hitting $333.00. 958,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1-year low of $147.46 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of KLA by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

