KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

KKR opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,616.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 83,204 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

