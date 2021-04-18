Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

