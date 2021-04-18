Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 330.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

