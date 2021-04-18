Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.22 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.