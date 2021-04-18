KickToken (KICK) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.90 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00677494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00089196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00039276 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

