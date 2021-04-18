KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.59.

NYSE:CLF opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

