KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $580,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 119.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $2,137,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $78,514,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Lemonade stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.95. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,042 shares of company stock valued at $141,696,644.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

