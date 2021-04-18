KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 9,019 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.6% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.6% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 36,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.46 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a PE ratio of -595.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

