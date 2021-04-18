KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 791 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.