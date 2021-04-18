KeyCorp Weighs in on American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

AEP opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.