KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,143,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,805,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 236,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

