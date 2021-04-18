Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSSRF remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13. Kesselrun Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

Get Kesselrun Resources alerts:

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.