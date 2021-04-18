KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $49.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.