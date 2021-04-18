Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

KSU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU opened at $257.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $269.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.