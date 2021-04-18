Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.
KSU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.
NYSE:KSU opened at $257.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $269.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
