KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Up 51.8% in March

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 777,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $995,674.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,256.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,642 shares of company stock worth $2,109,425. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.45. 319,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,754. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $594.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

