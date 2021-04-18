Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

KNOS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,642 ($21.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 628.50 ($8.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,718 ($22.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,424.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,274.69. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.70.

In related news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total transaction of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

