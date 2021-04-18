Kadena (KDA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.19 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. Kadena has a market cap of $114.76 million and $3.19 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00278664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00717845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,048.41 or 1.00518216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.67 or 0.00839359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,136,994 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.