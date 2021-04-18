Jupiter Price Tops $0.0511 on Major Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00065907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00277140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.77 or 0.00710403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,594.29 or 0.99791960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.23 or 0.00838679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.