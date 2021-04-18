Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JP opened at $2.00 on Friday. Jupai has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jupai stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

