JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

