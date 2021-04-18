JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 983 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of 1st Source worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in 1st Source by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,840,000 after purchasing an additional 379,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

