JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

