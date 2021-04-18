JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,228 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,375,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

NYSE WDR opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

