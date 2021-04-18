JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 45,669 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,635 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Independent Bank Group worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In related news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,123 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,454 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

IBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.