JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 394 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

