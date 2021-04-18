JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $153.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

