JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Cut by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.23.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,694,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,460,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average is $128.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $461.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

