JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLY opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,937.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,687 shares of company stock worth $23,339,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

