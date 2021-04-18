JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.79% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,139,000 after acquiring an additional 194,704 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 148,262 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

KREF stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $587,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $86,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

