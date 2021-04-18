JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 498,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,185 shares of company stock worth $1,780,231. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.