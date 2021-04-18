JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 498,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,185 shares of company stock worth $1,780,231. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

