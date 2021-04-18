JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.29% of Consolidated Communications worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 37.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $326.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

