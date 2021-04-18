JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 329.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 424,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 83,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caleres by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 120,183 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Caleres by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 139,618 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Caleres’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,689,080 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

