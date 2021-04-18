JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.47 Million Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $915.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.95.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. Equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

