JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.78 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

